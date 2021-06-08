Paintings by Russia’s Aivazovsky, Larionov sold for over $1 million at London auction

LONDON, June 8. /TASS/. Paintings by Russian artists Ivan Aivazovsky (1817-1900) and Mikhail Larionov (1881-1964) have been sold in London for more than $1 million each at an online auction organized by Sotheby’s.

The nighttime landscape painted in 1858 was bought for 983,000 pounds ($1.39 million), practically doubling the estimated price of the piece (300,000-500,000 pounds).

Another Aivazovsky called Shepherds’ Camp from the same year sold for 252,000 pounds ($355,000).

Larionov’s Nude (1902), meanwhile, was auctioned for 862,000 pounds ($1.2 million).

The Russian sales are held in London twice a year, in late May-early June and late November-early December. Sotheby’s, Christie’s, MacDougall’s and Bonhams take part in them.