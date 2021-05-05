Egypt will bring a royal mummy to Expo 2020 in Dubai

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Egypt is planning to showcase one of the 22 royal mummies at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, Commissioner General of Egypt at Expo 2020 Dubai and Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service Ahmed Maghawry Diab told TASS on Wednesday.

"We plan to bring exact replicas of the royal mummies, whose age is more than 3 thousand years, as well as one real mummy. If we manage to resolve the logistics issues, it could be one of the mummies that were kept for decades in the National Museum of Egypt in Cairo and transported to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization," he said.

The recent relocation of the mummies attracted huge attention all over the world despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event which came to be known as the Pharaohs' Golden Parade was seen by thousands of people. In total, 22 mummies belonging to Kings and Queens of Ancient Egypt’s New Kingdom were moved to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization located in Fustat.

An exact replica of Michelangelo’s David made using a 3D printer has already arrived at the expo and has been placed in Italy’s pavilion.

The pavilion of Egypt will cover around 3,000 square meters. "There will be 14 zones on three floors, inspired by Egypt’s vision on sustainable development, reflecting all aspects of life in our country and plans for the future in industries such as smart cities, tourism, technology, renewable energy and nuclear energy, in which we work closely with Russia," Diab added.

Rescheduled event

Expo 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place in Dubai between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. This is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East. Osaka is gearing up to welcome Expo 2025. Meanwhile, Russia was the first country to submit an application to host Expo 2030, the event will be held in Moscow if the bid is successful.