Wartime ammunition cache found in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, April 29. / TASS /. An ammunition cache dating from World War II was found near the water storage located near the Frontovoye village in eastern Crimea, the Russian Border Service of the Federal Security Service’s regional department reported on Thursday.

"During the inspection of this area, two dozen 82 mm mortar shells were unearthed, which had been there since the active hostilities period of 1941-1944," the press service stated.

Border guards and police officers cordoned off the scene and mounted a watch. "Deactivation and destruction of ammunition will be carried out by the Emergencies Ministry’s branch in the Republic of Crimea," the Federal Security Service noted.