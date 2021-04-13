Putin to himself report after getting second Covid vaccine shot — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will himself inform the general public as soon as he receives the second component of a COVID-19 vaccine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"The president will get the second shot. He will inform about the second injection just like he did with the first one," the Kremlin representative noted.

On April 10, Peskov told TASS that Putin hadn’t had the second component yet. The Russian leader was vaccinated with the first shot on March 23. It was not revealed which vaccine was used as Putin and his representative explained the decision with the fact that all three Russian vaccines are effective and safe. The president said that he felt fine after the injection and only had slight discomfort in his left arm. Putin revealed that he was going to get inoculated in late March, adding that he did not want to receive the jab under cameras.

Russia currently has three registered coronavirus vaccines, Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three vaccines require two shots.