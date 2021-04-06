Some Russian regions started easing coronavirus restrictions too soon, says watchdog head

MOSCOW, April 6./TASS/. Some Russian regions have started easing coronavirus restrictions too soon, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova told a meeting of the coordination council set up to combat COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"Regions are gradually lifting restrictions, they began to do this back in February. In a number of cases, [they began to do this] too early in our opinion," said Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

She stressed that her agency continued to monitor restrictions across Russia. Face coverings imposed at the federal level remain in place in all regions, she noted. Besides, deep cleaning of the public transport system and public catering facilities continues. A ban on holding entertainments and on the work of eateries from 23:00 to 06:00 is still in effect in most regions.

To date, 4,597,868 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,220,035 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 101,106 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.