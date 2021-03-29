Media: ornithologists have counted 428 bird species on Hainan

HAIKOU, March 28. /TASS/. Chinese ornithologists have completed a large-scale bird census on Hainan and found that 428 species of birds live in the said province, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to scientists, the arrival of many birds to the island is seasonal in nature and is due, among other things, to the need for wintering. One of the main migration routes for birds from eastern Asia to Australia and West Asian countries runs through Hainan. Birds from more than 20 countries come to the island every year.

According to the Chinese authorities, 161 bird species are under state protection. The Hainan peacock pheasant, local varieties of shrub partridge, thrush and smoky warbler found can be found only on the island.

According to Chinese ornithologists, 50 million birds fly to Hainan every year due to its favorable location.

According to official statistics, Hainan is one of the best ecological regions in China. Ecologists recorded the minimum level of harmful substances in the air on the island for almost the entire (99.5%) year of 2020. Local authorities are taking active steps to conserve wetlands, which are gradually expanding.