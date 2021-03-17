British strain of COVID-19 was imported to Russia from UAE, Europe, says official

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The patients carrying the British strain of the coronavirus identified in Russia had imported it from the United Arab Emirates and European countries, head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Anna Popova said Wednesday.
"Two cases of the South African strain were linked to the fact that Russians visited South Africa in one case and Zanzibar in the other case. The British strain is most often from the [United Arab] Emirates, it is Dubai and Europe, we see a few cases of such import from Europe as well," she underlined.
According to Popova, it happened because the British variant is widely spread in Europe now.
The reports about the so-called British variant of the coronavirus emerged in mid-December. Many countries halted air travel with the UK, including Moscow. Russia has currently identified 28 cases of the British strain in the country.
The Russian consumer watchdog informed about two cases of the South African variant on March 16.