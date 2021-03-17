British strain of COVID-19 was imported to Russia from UAE, Europe, says official

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The patients carrying the British strain of the coronavirus identified in Russia had imported it from the United Arab Emirates and European countries, head of Russia’s consumer watchdog Anna Popova said Wednesday.

"Two cases of the South African strain were linked to the fact that Russians visited South Africa in one case and Zanzibar in the other case. The British strain is most often from the [United Arab] Emirates, it is Dubai and Europe, we see a few cases of such import from Europe as well," she underlined.