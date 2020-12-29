Moscow reports 1,865 new COVID-19 hospitalizations

"Another 5,641 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the capital. As many as 1,865 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the past 24 hours; 539 are on ventilators in Moscow’s hospitals," the report reads.

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Another 5,641 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 798,098; 1,865 patients were hospitalized, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, 11.4% of those infected are children, 39.2% are people aged 18 to 45, 32.3% are aged 46 to 65 and another 12.5% are from 66 to 79 years of age. Also, 4.6% are those over 80. All patients and their close contacts are under medical supervision.

The authorities reported 6,253 COVID-19 cases a day earlier. According to the crisis center, the growth rate currently stands at 0.7%.

Meanwhile, another 5,626 people were discharged in the Russian capital; a total of 615,396 (77.1%) have recovered by now.

According to the crisis center, 171,638 are undergoing treatment.

Seventy-five patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death total to 11,064 (1.39% of those infected).

The crisis center reiterated the need to observe self-isolation for residents over 65 and those with chronic conditions, as well as for schoolchildren in grades 6-11 and students on distance learning. It is necessary to wear face masks and gloves in public places and abide by social distancing rules.