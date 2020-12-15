Moscow snaps into action with mammoth cleanup effort following overnight snowfall

MOSCOW, December 15./TASS/. Over 50,000 specialists assisted by 10,000 pieces of hardware are engaged in clean-up operations along Moscow’s city streets after a snowfall drifted into the city last night, Deputy Moscow Mayor Pyotr Biryukov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 6cm of snow fell in the city, yet according to the weathermen, the overall [volume] for December has been 11cm," he said. "At the moment, efforts continue to clean [city] streets, sidewalks and courtyards. Roofs are being cleared of snow. The collected snow is transported to snow-melting stations," Biryukov said, adding that the number of specialists and hardware was enough to deal with the situation.

Bridges, tunnels, embankments, overpasses, steep ascents and descents, braking areas at public transport stops have been treated with de-icing chemicals.

Specific attention is being paid to removing snow from pedestrian zones, sidewalks, approaches to public transport stops, subway and railway stations, social facilities and parking lots, Biryukov said.