Russia’s Father Frost says every tenth letter he receives is from adults

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Every tenth letter that is delivered to the residence of Russia’s Father Frost in Veliky Ustyug is written by adults. At the same time, the New Year’s wishes barely mention the pandemic or coronavirus vaccines, the Father Frost himself told a press conference in TASS.

"A very interesting feature: I read many letters which come from children. There is almost nothing about the pandemic in the letters, no wishes relating to the pandemic or vaccine development. This is just a fleeting temporary notion. <…> I have said many times that every tenth letter that I receive in Veliky Ustyug by mail is from adults," he underlined. At the same time, the Russian Santa Claus added that it is hard to determine which presents are asked for the most.

According to the Father Frost, New Year is a time when wishes come true, the main thing is to make them properly on New Year’s night.

"New Year is a family holiday, the more relatives - but remembering about social distancing - gather at the celebration table, even via the Internet, the better," he added.