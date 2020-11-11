Russia has already spent $6.7 bln on fighting coronavirus

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia has already spent 510 billion rubles ($6.7 bln) from the federal budget on the fight against coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. She added that this does not include measures to support the economy and social sector.

"In total, 510 billion rubles were allocated from the federal budget, excluding those funds that supported the economy and the social sector, namely for anti-covid-related activities events," she said at a meeting with the State Duma deputies. The transcript of her speech was published on the website of the Duma committee on healthcare.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the number of coronavirus cases has reached almost 51.5 mln, about 1.27 mln people died.

To date, 1,836,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,369,357 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 31,593 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.