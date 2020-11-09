Over 80% of coronavirus hospital beds occupied across Russia, says health minister

MOSCOW, November 9./TASS/. About 260,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients have been deployed across Russia, with 82% of them already occupied, Russian Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"In order to organize medical assistance to the fullest, 260,000 beds have been deployed as of now across the country, and 75% of the patients are undergoing outpatient medical treatment. The occupancy of the hospital beds stands at 82% for now," Murashko told a session of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of the coronavirus in the Russian Federation.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest global statistics, almost 50.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.2 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,796,132 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,335,141 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 30,793 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.