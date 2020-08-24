Omsk medic saving Alexei Navalny’s life reported threats against him

"I received several dozen threats of physical nature [in the social media] - against me personally, against my family, my children. This did not affect anything, we treated a man, and these [threats] were not his guilt," he told journalists Monday.

OMSK, August 24. /TASS/. Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief medical officer at Omsk’s Emergency Hospital No. 1, where Russian blogger Alexei Navalny was hospitalized recently, claimed that he received threats against him.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Alexander Murakhovsky said that, while he did not receive any threats personally, his office received over 1,000 phone calls in about two days.

The excitement around Navalny’s condition disrupted normal functioning of the hospital, he underscored.

"There were very many people, the ambulance sometimes had hard time getting through, everything was blocked. They filmed patients, brought in by the ambulance, which is unacceptable under any circumstances," the chief medic said.

Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 after his state rapidly deteriorated aboard a plane en route from Tomsk to Moscow. He remained in a coma plugged to a ventilator. Early on August 22, he was transferred to Germany for treatment.