Chechen citizens want to be on US sanctions list together with Kadyrov

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Citizens of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, who supported its head Ramzan Kadyrov after the US imposed restrictions against him, want to be also included in the sanctions list, Kadyrov told Vesti program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Those who see me tell me: "If you and your family are on [US sanctions list] we are also on this list," Kadyrov said, stressing that "it’s impossible to frighten us and force us to do anything."

The Chechen leader noted that the US could keep slapping sanctions against him. "I ask them to invent thousands of sanctions against me every day… <...> If they have no other things to do, let them invent this," Kadyrov said.

Chechnya has launched a flash mob in social networks titled "We are Kadyrov’s family" and events in his support are taking place across the republic.

On July 20, the US Department of State announced visa sanctions against Kadyrov, his wife and daughters. This week Kadyrov at first invited US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Chechnya and later declared sanctions against him, barring him from entering the republic.