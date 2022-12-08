{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: BRICS membership may triple and German radical 'coup plot' foiled

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 8th
© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia sees BRICS as an alternative to the EU's fragility, Germany arrests suspects in a plot to overthrow the government, while Russia and the US may be on the verge of a new Euromissile crisis. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Number of BRICS members may triple

At the Primakov Readings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the current political environment in the European Union (EU) is humiliating for European states. According to him, in light of the collective West's policy, Russia is no longer interested in engaging with it. Organizations such as BRICS are becoming an alternative against the backdrop of the weakness of the EU, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Lavrov lauds BRICS as model for true multilateral diplomacy

"We have real partners - BRICS, the SCO, the EAEU, and the CSTO, regardless of what is written about it," Lavrov stated. The top diplomat stated that the RIC structure (Russia, India, China), a Primakov initiative, "spawned the BRICS five, which currently receives enormous attention." Several states are lined up for full membership, and the five could expand to roughly 15-17 countries, Lavrov added.

The emphasis on cooperation with non-Western states appears to be even more warranted in light of Europe's current problems. The minister spotlighted the US and its closest allies' unjust policy toward key EU members.

Berlin and Paris do not have complete autonomy in international politics, thus they deliberately cede some of their foreign policy functions to Washington, according to Alexander Kamkin, senior researcher at IMEMO. The expert admits that the European countries are capable of taking the initiative in a few circumstances, but on the whole, they follow Washington's lead.

According to Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council, BRICS can provide countries with an alternate partnership path to the EU that does not require a high admission threshold. According to him, the group is now developing along two avenues: by admitting new members and by strengthening cooperation. In the second case, additional nations will not be admitted to BRICS, but each organization's partner will be able to choose a convenient mode of cooperation within the BRICS+ structure. Kortunov noted that the EU is unwilling to seek strategic autonomy from the US not only due to the Ukrainian crisis, but China's ascent.

 

Izvestia: Radical 'plot' in Germany to seize power foiled

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of 25 people suspected of plotting a coup on December 7. Behind the provocation is the extremist Reichsburger movement, which does not recognize Germany's democratic state. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that because one of the conspirators is a former member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, this incident will be utilized to tighten the screws on right-wing forces in the Bundestag. A Russian woman was also on the list of suspects. Nonetheless, so far both Berlin and Moscow deny Russia’s role in the "coup."

Read also
FACTBOX: Largest conspiracy in German history foiled: Law enforcement thwarts coup plot

Jan Nolte, an AfD Bundestag member, told the newspaper he believes that the German government and the media will continue to try to undermine his party by exploiting the issue. According to Alexander Kamkin, senior researcher at IMEMO, the German authorities hope to use this case to get ahead of the curve and avert protests from residents upset with the effects of the energy crisis.

According to German officials, the conspirators attempted to contact Russian representatives but received no assistance. However, a Russian woman was accused of assisting a terrorist organization. The Russian Embassy in Germany told Izvestia that they had not yet received news from the German side regarding the custody of the Russian individual.

Nevertheless, researcher at the Center for European Studies at the Institute for International Studies at MGIMO Artem Sokolov believes that this incident in Germany may be picked up by supporters of a policy seeking a complete severance of relations with Russia. "So far, the situation looks like an opportunity for a campaign against elements aggressively opposed to the Olaf Scholz government's agenda. Despite the fact that German officials stated that Russia was not involved in the incident, the inclusion of a Russian citizen among the 'revolutionaries' will be used to put pressure on individuals and organizations in Germany that want constructive dialogue with Moscow. The same pressure would be applied to the AfD party," the expert told Izvestia.

 

Kommersant: US gets first missile system, previously banned under deal with Russia

The United States has taken a key practical step toward acquiring systems prohibited until August 2019 under the Russian-American Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty). The Pentagon received the first battery of the new MRC Typhon missile system, the US Army's first medium-range ground attack weapon since the Cold War ended and the INF Treaty expired. New systems can be built on European soil in the next two or three years, to which Russia will almost certainly respond in kind, Kommersant writes. Experts warn of a repetition of the 1980s "Euromissile crisis" between NATO and the Soviet Union.

The MRC Typhon is the first new US medium-range ground-based missile system since the end of the Cold War. It can be used to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 missiles. According to experts from military blog BMPD, various surface-to-surface missiles, including hypersonic ones, could be utilized in the MRC Typhon complex in the future.

The Russian side, according to IMEMO RAS expert Alexander Ermakov, is most interested in the German group, which is already shaping a headquarters structure and personnel. "We can expect that new American missile systems — not only the MRC, but also the considerably more dangerous LRHW — will be transferred to Germany and deployed there in the next two or three years," he told Kommersant.

"Given the well-known level of 'warmth' in Russian-US ties and the open focus of the European MDTF on 'containing Russia', this, of course, will elicit a response. Moscow will announce that Washington has rejected its offer of a 'moratorium on the deployment of systems previously banned under the INF' and will respond by developing local comparable complexes," Alexander Ermakov forecasts. "Of course, a repeat, albeit at a lower level, of the Euromissile crisis of the 1980s will complicate the talks between Russia and the US on strategic stability," the expert added.

 

Izvestia: Russia plans to ban foreigners from using its surrogate mothers

Russian lawmakers are ready to pass legislation prohibiting foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers. One of the sponsors of this bill, MP Pyotr Tolstoy, said that the draft could be adopted quickly in the second and third readings. The initiative, according to lawmakers, will "put an end to child trafficking." At the same time, lawyers told Izvestia that this legislation had a number of inconsistencies.

"Minor comments were taken into consideration in the amendments proposed for the second reading. Most importantly, this bill would put an end to child trafficking," Tolstoy told the newspaper.

According to the legislation, only married Russian residents or single Russian women who are unable to have children will be permitted to use the services of local surrogate mothers. At the same time, only Russian citizens can become surrogate mothers. This service will no longer be available to foreigners.

According to lawyer Igor Trunov, Russia is not selling children, but rather technology. "We facilitate childbirth and collect payment for it. Foreigners who come to Russia leave with their genetic child, not a Russian. This suggests that they are unable to access appropriate medical technologies in their home country and travel to Russia to do so," he said.

Russia will suffer financial losses as a result of the bill, according to former Russian Medical Tourism Association president Konstantin Onishchenko. At the same time, Onishchenko stated that the general trend of surrogate motherhood in medical tourism is now declining.

 

Kommersant: Uralchem ready to buy Russian assets of global grain traders

Local players are very interested in the business of multinational grain traders operating in Russia. According to Kommersant, Uralchem, a major fertilizer provider, notified President Vladimir Putin of its intention to buy out Cargill and Viterra's holdings and requested approval for the government commission's negotiations. However, neither company intends to leave Russia and is not considering a sale. Lawyers believe that in such cases, obtaining consent for these transactions would be difficult.

General Director of Uralchem Dmitry Konyaev wrote in a letter that Cargill and Viterra allegedly intend to stop working in Russia in 2023, and their activities in the grain trade, including export, largely overlap with the business of Uralchem. A Kommersant source in the government confirmed that the issue is being worked out.

Sovecon Director Andrey Sizov stated that Uralchem's influence has likely expanded considerably in recent years, given that it oversees ammonia transit through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, which was a critical issue in discussions about extending the grain deal. Sources told Kommersant that Uralchem may need permission for the deal if negotiations occur in the future.

According to a grain market source, the purchase of assets of global grain traders against their will may result in new complications with Russian grain exports. Furthermore, talks about transit through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline and the easing of sanctions against Rosselkhozbank may be put on hold.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia mulls response to oil price cap and Kiev’s combat power wanes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 7th
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more