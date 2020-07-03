Putin calls for public control over promotion of values non-traditional in Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the public’s non-aggressive control that will help prevent propaganda of the values unconventional for Russia.

"If there is a reason to believe that it is propaganda of the values non-traditional for us, the public organizations, which share the official stance of Russia’s authorities enshrined in the constitution and our legislation, should build up public control accordingly — but not aggressively, that is the most important thing," the president said at a video conference with the working group that drafted amendments to the Russian constitution.

Nevertheless, Putin added, "Of course, it is hard to keep up with everyone, [to keep track of] whatever label they could come up with."

Putin commented on a speech by Yekaterina Lakhova, chairwoman of the Union of Women of Russia, who asked the president to issue a corresponding instruction to the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, complaining about cases of circumvention of the ban on promotion of unconventional sexual relations, in her opinion.

"For example, beautiful rainbow billboards are put up with beautiful words, and it looks inconspicuous. Or ice cream named Rainbow is advertised and so on," Lakhova listed. According to her, "that implicitly makes [Russian children] get used to" the rainbow flag of LGBT community.