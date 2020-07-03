Ban on alienation from Russia important for certain ‘sensitive territories’, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 3. /TASS/. Adopting amendments to prohibit alienation of Russian territories is vital for a number of Russian regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at a meeting with the working group that drafted changes to the Russian constitution.

"Your proposals perfectly met people’s expectations," Putin noted, emphasizing the initiative to ban cession of territories.

"Importantly, that does not refer to just one or two territories but many more sensitive territories of Russia," he underlined.

As per earlier reports, a plate with an engraving of the constitutional amendment on invariability of Russian territories was placed on the central square of Yuzhno-Kurilsk in Far Eastern Russia.

The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian constitution was completed across the whole country on Wednesday. Even though the official vote day was set for July 1 by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order, citizens could take part in it throughout the seven-day period between June 25 and July 1 due to coronavirus precautions meant to eliminate the risk of transmission. All votes cast throughout the voting period were tallied. According to the law, the absolute majority of voters who cast their ballots should back the amendments for them to enter into force, a minimal turnout level was not set. According to the Russian Central Election Commission, the changes were supported by 77,92% of the voters at polling stations, while 21.27% opposed them after 100% of voting protocols were processed. The official turnout was 67.97%.