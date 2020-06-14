Over 800 coronavirus patients recover in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Doctors in the Moscow Region cured a record high number of coronavirus patients - 839 in the past day, the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center reporters on Sunday.

"In the Moscow Region another 839 people have completed treatment for the coronavirus. All of them were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus infection. Doctors in the Moscow Region have cured a total of 16,573 patients," the statement said.

Since the start of the pandemic more than 7.7 mln people have contracted the coronavirus globally and more than 430,000 people have died.

To date, 528,964 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 280,050 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,948 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

The Moscow Region is ranked second after Moscow for the highest caseload in Russia, but the situation in the region and in the capital has started improving. A total of 49,353 COVID-19 have been recorded, 16,573 people have recovered and 678 have died.