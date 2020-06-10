White House attributes spike in coronavirus cases to increased testing

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. A spike in coronavirus cases in a number of US states is due to increased testing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing.

The Washington Post said earlier that "hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day."

A reporter at the briefing pointed out that public health experts attributed the spikes in cases to Memorial Day gatherings and other aspects of the reopening process. McEnany said in response that there was "no linkage to the Memorial Day as being some point of spurring wild outbreaks and rises across the nation."

She added, citing White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx, that the April average was "about 30,000 cases a day, May was about 25,000 cases a day, currently we’re around 20,000 cases a day." "The more testing you do the more cases you identify," the White House press secretary emphasized.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States’ coronavirus cases are nearing two mln, over 112,000 patients have died. However, state authorities are gradually easing coronavirus restrictions.