Russia’s Chief Rabbi contracts coronavirus infection

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar has caught the coronavirus infection and is currently under medical supervision, his press service told TASS on Sunday.

"Rabbi Lazar has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. He is under medical supervision. His health is out of danger," the press service said.

Itzkhak Kogan, a rabbi of the Moscow Synagogue in Bolshaya Bronnaya Street, was taken to hospital with the coronavirus infection in March.

To date, a total of 467,673 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 226,731 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,859 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.