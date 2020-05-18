Over 1,400 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Doctors in Moscow have cured another 1,423 patients from a disease caused by COVID-19, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasiya Rakova said on Monday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow is on the rise. Over the past day, another 1,423 people have recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people, who recovered from the infection, has grown to 28,913," the deputy mayor said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision and will receive certain recommendations.