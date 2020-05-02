Putin to lay flowers to Eternal Flame in Moscow and address nation on May 9

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to lay flowers to the Eternal Flame in central Moscow on May 9 and address the nation, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"We expect that on May 9 the president will lay flowers to the Eternal Flame and will address the nation from that site," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program. A fragment of the program was posed on the Instagram account of its host, Pavel Zarubin.

At a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on April 16, Putin said that large-scale public events, including the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, to mark the 75th anniversary of the of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) had been postponed amid the coronavirus epidemic. The president pledged the parade and the Immortal Regiment march would be organized as soon as the infection threat was gone. On April 28, Putin announced an air parade and salvos on May 9.