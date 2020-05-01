Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Moscow reaches 5,766

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Another 631 patients recovered in the last day in Moscow after undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, the total number of patients recovered reached 5,766, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours in Moscow, 631 people recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection increased to 5,766," she said.

Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin on March 29 introduced a regime of self-isolation for residents of the capital. All shops in the city (with the exception of grocery stores selling essential goods and pet products), theaters, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, beauty salons are closed, visits to parks and entertainment are prohibited. The capital authorities imposed fines for citizens of up to 5,000 rubles ($66.73) for violating self-isolation regime.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.