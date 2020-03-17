Russian writer, politician Eduard Limonov dies in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian writer and politician Eduard Limonov died on Tuesday night in a Moscow hospital, writer and lawmaker Sergei Shargunov told TASS. Limonov was 77.

"Unfortunately, it happened about half an hour ago in a hospital in Moscow," Shargunov said.

"He was in touch until the last moment, he talked, you could write to him," Shargunov added, not naming the cause of the death.

The information about the writer’s death was also confirmed to TASS by his assistant.

About writer

Eduard Limonov (Savenko) was born on February 22, 1943 in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Gorky Region (now Nizhny Novgorod Region).

In 1974, as a political dissident, he emigrated from the USSR and was deprived of the Soviet citizenship. He lived in New York for several years and in 1980 moved to France where his first novel "It’s me Eddie" was published. It was followed by the novels "His Butler’s Story," "The Diary of a Loser," "Teen Savenko," "Young Scoundrel" and others.

In 1991, Limonov returned to Russia and in 1992 received Russian citizenship.