First Russian diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from Italy recovers

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. A man who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a trip to Italy has been discharged from a Moscow hospital after recovery, a source in the Moscow coronavirus task force informed TASS on Saturday.

"[He] has just been discharged [from the hospital]. [David] Berov has left the hospital," the source said.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, on March 2, doctors confirmed that a Muscovite had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after travelling to Italy. On March 6, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said the man had recovered and would be discharged from the hospital soon.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. More than 90 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.