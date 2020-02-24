Russian journalist barred from entering Latvia

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A Russian reporter working for Izvestia Andrei Zakharov has been barred from entering Latvia, Channel Five reported on Monday.

"A correspondent of Izvestia multimedia information center Andrei Zakharov has not been allowed to enter Latvia and his Schengen visa has been canceled for three years at Estonia’s request," the report said.

The film crew arrived in Riga in the morning of February 24. The journalist was told that he could not enter the country. Latvia’s customs officers refused to explain the reasons for the move.

Izvestia confirmed the report, noting that it had asked the authorities of Estonia and Latvia to provide explanations.

According to the TV channel, the film crew planned to report about the 200-fold expansion of a military base in Latvia’s Daugavpils.

Last year, Zakharov published several reports about Estonia, including about the local authorities’ refusal to hold events on occasion of the 75th anniversary of liberating Tallinn from German and Nazi invaders.