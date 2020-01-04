About 30 people renounced Russian citizenship in two years - Internal Affairs Ministry

MOSCOW, January 4. / TASS /. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has recorded a small number of cases Russian citizenship renunciation over the past two year, it amounted to approximately 30 people, the Internal Affairs Ministry press service told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the department's statistics, in 2018, 18 Russian citizens living in the Russian Federation renounced their citizenship and 10 in 2019," the Interior Ministry said.

As the department explained, according to the law, the consideration of applications for renunciation of Russian citizenship submitted by people living in other countries falls within the competence of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry or Russian diplomatic missions and consulates located outside the country.