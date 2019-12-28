Patriarch Kirill may visit Vienna in 2020 — Russian ambassador

VIENNA, December 28. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia may visit Austria in 2020, Russian Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyublinsky said on Friday at the New Year reception at the Russian Embassy in Austria.

"At the end of May [2020], we will be happy to welcome Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia. Preparations for such visit [to Austria] are underway," Lyublinsky said.

In February 2018, chairman of the Department of External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion visited the Russian Embassy in Austria. He discussed with Lyublinsky the agenda of the conference in Austria on the second anniversary of the meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill in Havana. The conference focused mainly on the position of Christians in the Middle East. Metropolitan Hilarion then noted the high level of cooperation with the Catholic Church in Rome.