World's first traditional Chinese-style boat begins testing on Hainan

HAIKOU, September 30. /TASS/. The world's first sailing yacht, designed and built in the style of traditional Chinese boats of the Song Dynasty, wrapped up the first test sailing off the coast of Hainan, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, the sailboat was designed by Hong Kong specialist Kwon Hongwin, the ship reaches almost 10 meters in length, and can carry up to 12 people on board.

According to the designer, when building the yacht, he was inspired by a traditional Chinese boat from the Song Dynasty (960-1279), when rulers paid special attention to the development of shipbuilding.

"I hope that the sailing yacht, the design of which resembles ancient Chinese boats, will inspire modern yacht builders and help spread China's traditional marine culture around the world," the designer added.

According to Zhou Haibin, chairman of the China Association of Traditional Boats in Hong Kong, "Chinese traditional boats are the main symbols of China's marine culture." "They are also an important cultural resource in the construction and promotion of the XXI Century Maritime Silk Road," the head of the association pointed out.

He also noted that the construction of traditional Chinese-style boats is necessary for cultural education, development and continuation of maritime history, as well as patriotic education of the Chinese youth.