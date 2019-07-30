Moscow police warn about possible provocations at rally on August 3

"As information comes about possible violations of public order during the rally and provocations (in particular the use of irritant sprays, pyrotechnics, etc. is possible), the Moscow Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry warns its organizers and possible participants about the need to abide by the law," the Moscow police said.

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow police will be reacting quickly to breach of order or provocations at the unsanctioned rally on August 3, the press service of the Moscow city police said on Tuesday.

"The Moscow city police will be promptly reacting to wrongdoings and will take all necessary measures to ensure law and order and safety of the people," the press service said.

Appeals have been spread via the Internet to take part in an unsanctioned rally in central Moscow on August 3. Police say the Moscow authorities have not received notifications that the action was coordinated. "We officially warn that the action is unlawful. We suggest that Muscovites and guests of the city refrain from taking part," the press service added.

The Moscow police also warned about responsibility under the law for organizing uncoordinated public events and participating in them.

Earlier, the press service of the Libertarian Party said they had asked to coordinate a rally on Lubyanka Square from 2pm to 4pm on August 3 with up to 15,000 participants. The Mayor’s Office declined the site, suggesting Sakharov Avenue instead. The organizers said ‘no’.