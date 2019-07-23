Resort City of Sanya holding international piano music week

SANYA, July 23./TASS/. The second international week of piano music gathers full halls in the Chinese city of Sanya.

According to the Sanya Daily newspaper, the music festival is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The so-called musical week is attended by famous Chinese musicians, including Chu Wanhua, Gao Ping, and pianists, composers, and virtuosos from other countries and regions. What is more, there are young performers taking part in the program as well - students from 17 music schools from around the world.

Famous musicians and young pianists will play at 13 concerts, music lovers in Sanya will listen to lectures on modern trends in piano music, there are also four performances waiting for them, and a music forum with the participation of virtuoso pianists and foreign performers of traditional Chinese music.

The first international week of piano music in Sanya was successfully held in February 2018 with the participation of more than 60 Chinese and foreign musicians. Sixteen master-classes on playing the piano, thematic lectures, forums, as well as eight concerts, were held in the city, one of the concerts was devoted to the Chinese government’s Belt and Road initiative.