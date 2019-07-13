Russian veteran traveler plans to take three spins around globe on giant yacht

SEVASTOPOL, July 13. /TASS/. Russian voyager and survivalist Fyodor Konyukhov plans to break nine world records during his voyage on a giant yacht, sailing three times around the world, he said at a meeting in Sevastopol on Saturday.

"Now, I want to build a big 76-meter-long yacht to sail around the world and to break nine world records. I want to take three spins [around the globe] without calling at ports," Konyukhov said adding the voyage would not last longer than 80 days.

The adventurer added that he also enjoys travelling by air, including by hot air balloon and by plane, and he has plans for new adventures.

The 67-year-old traveler has sailed around the world five times, has crossed the Atlantic 17 times and has become the first Russian to complete the Explorers Grand Slam: he climbed the highest mountains on all seven continents and visited the North Pole and the South Pole. In 2007, Konyukhov circumnavigated the Southern Hemisphere aboard the Scarlet Sails sailing yacht, sailing across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. In May 2019, he finished his solo rowboat voyage on board Akros, crossing the southern part of the Pacific Ocean.