Humanoid robots may be used at cis-lunar station — Android Technics

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The use of humanoid robots at a cis-lunar station seems appropriate, Yevgeny Dudorov, executive director of the Android Technics research and production association, said in an interview with TASS.

"Basically, when Russia will be working to set up a lunar orbital station, it would be logical to use humanoid robots inside pressurized compartments. The matter is that humans will rarely visit lunar bases and the cis-lunar station as they would be exposed to active space radiation there," Dudorov said.

According to the Android Technics executive, in such an environment, which is highly hostile to human life, it would be better to use robots to handle potential emergency situations.