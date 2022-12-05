International Lunar Research Station deal with China ready, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and China have put together an intergovernmental agreement on creating the International Lunar Research Station, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 27th regular meeting between the heads of government of the two countries on Monday.

"We see huge potential in hi-tech branches, including digitalization and space exploration. An intergovernmental agreement on creating the International Lunar Research Station is ready to be inked. This is a significant step for our countries," he stressed.

According to the prime minister, bolstering scientific-technical and innovative cooperation is a priority. He highlighted that Russia and China had successfully held theme-based national years with about 1,000 events organized within this framework.

"Our specialists have made a significant contribution to the sphere of fundamental research, including the NICA project at the Dubna Joint Institute for Nuclear Research. We are ready to jointly implement new initiatives," the head of the Russian government added.