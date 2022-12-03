NASA astronauts conclude seven-hour spacewalk

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio have concluded their seven-hour spacewalk, according to a broadcast on NASA’s website.

During the spacewalk, Cassada and Rubio installed a Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA).

The astronauts are expected to conduct another spacewalk to continue iROSA installation work on December 19.

NASA said earlier that the efficiency of the station’s original solar arrays had degraded with some of them installed back in 2000. NASA plans to upgrade the International Space Station’s power system with six roll-out solar arrays, two of which were installed in June 2021 and another two were delivered to the ISS by a SpaceX cargo ship in November 2022.