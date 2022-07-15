Russia-US seat swap flights to ISS unaffected by global developments, cosmonaut says

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Global developments have had no impact on the mutual understanding between Russian cosmonauts and NASA astronauts participating in Russia-US seat swap flights to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina said on Friday.

The Russian female cosmonaut who is training for her flight aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft spoke about the upcoming Crew-5 mission in a live broadcast on Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"As for the joint interaction, I have fostered a very professional level of good mutual relations and a mutual understanding with all those people whom I have crossed paths with during my training in this program. I have not seen any anomalies in [our] mutual understanding," she said, responding to a question about how cosmonauts and astronauts felt amid the latest global developments.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported on July 14 that a Russia-US agreement on seat swap flights to the orbital outpost was at the final stage of approval.

The first woman in Russia’s cosmonaut team may embark on her flight aboard the US Crew Dragon spaceship under the seat swap program on September 1.