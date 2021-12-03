EAEU countries interested in creating Eurasian Space Agency

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are interested in the idea of creating the Eurasian Space Agency, Member of the Board - Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergey Glazyev said at the EAEU business forum Space Integration on Friday.

"The idea of the Eurasian Space Agency is really relevant and in demand," he said, commenting on a proposal of Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin.

He added that, in his opinion, all countries of the union are interested in Roscosmos’ projects.

Earlier at the forum, Dmitry Rogozin proposed to seriously discuss the possibility of creating a Eurasian Space Agency. "I would like us to seriously discuss this topic of developing the Eurasian Space Agency," he said.

Rogozin said earlier on Friday, he believes that 2028 will be critical for continuing activities on the International Space Station (ISS). "The year 2028 will be a very critical one for the further work of the ISS, so we have already begun to work on the Russian orbital service station," he said on Friday.

Back in April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that Russia will build a new orbital station with its partners if someone wishes to it, but is also capable of fulfilling this project on its own. According to Borisov, the new Russian space station could be located higher than the International Space Station.