Russia gives permission to launch clinical trials of nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. A clinical trials program for a nasal spray coronavirus vaccine has been prepared and permission has been given to launch phase one clinical trials on adult volunteers, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with cabinet members on Wednesday.

"Preclinical trials have already been conducted, they showed that the vaccine is safe and effective, a clinical trials program has been prepared," Mishutin said. According to him, "permission has been given to launch phase one clinical trials on adult volunteers." "It needs to be done in order to once again assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and determine the right dosage," the prime minister specified.

Mishustin noted that "an interim report will be presented 42 days after the launch, which is required for the medication’s registration, and simultaneously, phase three trials will begin."

Mishustin noted that the head of state had earlier ordered him to take up the issue of clinical trials of the GamCovidVac nasal spray coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The prime minister emphasized that "all the necessary funds have been earmarked."