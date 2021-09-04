Vostochny spaceport's second stage to be delivered in time

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, September 4. /TASS/. The construction of one of facilities of the second stage of the Vostochny spaceport is behind the schedule due to weather conditions, though it will be completed in time, General Director of LLC Production and Construction Corporation Kazan Ravil Ziganshin reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is the last facility, we are currently catching up, we are lagging behind a bit due to weather conditions," he said, noting that all works would be completed in time.

Asked by the president when the construction of all facilities would be finalized, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said that it would be completed at the end of next year. "The construction will be completed by December 2022," he said.

The second stage of the spaceport construction envisages building a launch pad for Angara-A5 carrier rockets and the associated infrastructure. The construction of the spaceport’s second stage is expected to be completed in late 2022. The first launch of Angara is scheduled for 2023.