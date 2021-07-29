Roscosmos planning to launch Prichal module to ISS on November 24 - chief

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, is planning to launch the Prichal node module to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 24, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin announced via Twitter.

"We are preliminary planning a launch of another module, a node one (Prichal), to the ISS on November 24. <…> It will help us to expand opportunities for docking of our spacecraft with the station, including the new Orel lunar module," he noted.

The node module will attach itself to the Nauka multi-functional laboratory module which docked with the ISS on Thursday. Earlier, Rogozin told reporters at the Mission Control Center that the space agency would analyze the problems that emerged during the Nauka launch and would take them into account during the fall launch of the node module.