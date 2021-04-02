Roscosmos hopes to hold lunar station talks on sidelines of GLEX-2021 conference in June

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Roscosmos plans to hold talks with Chinese officials on the sidelines of the GLEX-2021 conference on prospects for joint exploration of the Moon, Roscosmos’ crewed programs director Sergey Krikalyov has said. GLEX-2021 will be held in St. Petersburg in June.

"One of the agreements on cooperation in creating joint research centers and stations that will explore the Moon with automatic probes has been signed. Details are being specified. What other agreements will be concluded remains to be seen after the talks to be held on the sidelines of the forum," Krikalyov said in reply to a TASS question if Chinese representatives would participate in the conference and any talks with them on creating an international lunar station were due.