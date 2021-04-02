Roscosmos hopes to hold lunar station talks on sidelines of GLEX-2021 conference in June

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Roscosmos plans to hold talks with Chinese officials on the sidelines of the GLEX-2021 conference on prospects for joint exploration of the Moon, Roscosmos’ crewed programs director Sergey Krikalyov has said. GLEX-2021 will be held in St. Petersburg in June.
"One of the agreements on cooperation in creating joint research centers and stations that will explore the Moon with automatic probes has been signed. Details are being specified. What other agreements will be concluded remains to be seen after the talks to be held on the sidelines of the forum," Krikalyov said in reply to a TASS question if Chinese representatives would participate in the conference and any talks with them on creating an international lunar station were due.
Krikalyov stressed that talks would be held at the conference alongside reports.
"Certain agreements may be signed depending on the results of the negotiations," he added.
Originally the global conference on space exploration was to be held in St. Petersburg on June 9-11, 2020. In March 2020, it was postponed till September due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then another delay till 2021 followed. The conference is held annually in different countries. This year, St. Petersburg will host the event on June 14-18.