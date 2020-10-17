ICC crew restores operation of oxygen supply system - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The operation of the Electron-BM oxygen supply system, which broke down on Wednesday, has been restored, the Russian space agency Roscosmos told TASS on Saturday.

"The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) under the guidance of specialists of the main mission operations control team has successfully carried out restoration work to resume the functioning of the Electron-BM system," the state corporation said.

Roscosmos added that the system has been reactivated and is operating at full capacity.

The Elektron-VM oxygen supply system developed by Russia’s Research and Design Institute of Chemical Machine-Building (NIIChimMash) has been operational aboard the space station since its creation. The system can generate from 25 to 160 liters of oxygen per hour and additionally from 50 to 320 liters of hydrogen per hour. In April 2010, it took the ISS crew several days to fix the broken system.

The space station has available oxygen supplies while the US module Tranquility has its own oxygen generation equipment.