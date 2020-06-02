Blood vessel blockage, thrombosis are frequent in COVID-19 patients, says expert

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection may upset normal blood coagulation and cause thrombosis and vessel blockage, as well as skin manifestations, the rector of the I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University), member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pyotr Glybochko, told TASS in an interview.

Glybochko warned that patients with hypertonia, diabetes and excessive body weight tend to develop grave forms of the disease. "These health problems increase the risk of being infected and aggravate the course of the disease," he added.

"We see some non-specific symptoms, such as skin manifestations. They are already well-known. In most cases there are erythematous changes in the limbs and also chest and stomach areas. Blood coagulation problems and thrombosis and embolism are other non-specific symptoms," he said.

The Sechenov University is conducting clinical tests of six drugs that may be recommended for the treatment of patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. Another three projects are in the launch phase, the University’s rector Pyotr Glybochko told TASS in an interview.

"The Sechenov University is conducting six clinical tests of drugs that may be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients and another three projects are in the launch phase. There are plans for involving 1,500 patients across the nation in all types of clinical research. The Sechenov University as the leading clinical and research center plans to invite 100-150 patients into the research program, thus making a tangible contribution to developing and testing medicines for the treatment of COVID-19," Glybochko said.

Alongside this the Sechenov University’s Institute of Translational Medicine and Biotechnology is conducting research into original medical formulas and combinations for more effective treatment of the novel coronavirus-related diseases.

"Fruitful work is in progress in cooperation with Russia’s leading pharmaceutical companies. The institute makes preclinical tests on laboratory animals and clinical tests on coronavirus patients," Glybochko said.

The Sechenov University is a major international medical research institution founded in 1758. It offers a full cycle of educational programs for talented students from around the world and is a leader in the development and introduction of effective multi-disciplinary models and methodologies of medical education. It trains medical personnel for Russia and other countries in accordance with the cutting-edge world practice.

On instructions from the Russian government some clinics of the Sechenov University were reconfigured to provide medical assistance to patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.