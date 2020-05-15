New head of Russia’s Energia space firm to focus on orbital station concept

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Newly-appointed acting Head of Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation Igor Ozar will focus on developing the concept of a new orbital station, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"I am confident that he will be able to cope with the tasks faced by Energia Space Rocket Corporation: the launch of the flight tests of the Oryol manned spacecraft in 2023, the work to manage cooperation in creating a super-heavy carrier rocket and its elements and also a whole range of other projects, including the development of the concept of a new orbital station," Roscosmos quoted Rogozin as saying.

In early 2020, Ozar left the post of the CEO of the Sukhoi Aircraft Company where he had worked from 1999 (including as the chief executive from 2011). During his tenure as the Sukhoi chief, the company implemented large contracts for the delivery of Su-34 frontline bombers and Su-35 multirole fighter jets. Over this period, the Sukhoi completed the first stage of trials of Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter and prepared the plane for serial deliveries.

Ozar was appointed as the Energia acting head on Friday.