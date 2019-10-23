Russian Academy of Sciences can open offices in four African countries

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) is considering possibilities of establishing its representative offices in a number of African countries, particularly in Ethiopia, South Africa, Egypt and Uganda, RAS Vice President Yuri Balega told TASS at the Russia-Africa Forum.

"The plans are as follows — we would like to discuss the idea of establishing RAS permanent representative offices in the African countries that are ready for it. This is primarily Ethiopia where we have a large patch of land gifted to Russia by the Ethiopian King. This is 50 hectares, where our embassy is situated. As well as in South Africa, Uganda and Egypt," he stressed.

Earlier, the RAS opened its office in Paris. The academy is also considering possibilities of establishing offices in Switzerland, South Korea, Germany, the US and China.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosts the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit's sidelines, an economic forum takes place, attended by the continent's heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.