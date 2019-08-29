European Space Agency ready to send its astronauts to space on board Russia’s Soyuz

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 29. /TASS/. The European Space Agency (ESA) is ready to deliver its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on board Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft in future, ESA head Jan Worner said.

Worner told TASS on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 aerospace show near Moscow on Wednesday that a direct agreement with Roscosmos on the matter was needed first.

At present, the final decision is yet to be made and the issue will be considered in the near future, the ESA head added.

Rene Pischel, the head of the ESA office in Moscow, earlier told TASS that the European agency might stop using Russia’s Soyuz to deliver European astronauts to the ISS. He mentioned ESA’s existing agreements with NASA and said the European space agency may use US manned spacecraft instead.