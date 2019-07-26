Russia set to create private reusable meteo rocket

"The first model will be a single-use meteo rocket but eventually we are planning to create a reusable version," the company said.

Work is nearing completion to create a test prototype. After its trials are over, specialists will start creating a non-reusable meteo rocket. It will be capable of lifting 10-15 kg of equipment to an altitude of up to 130 km "for meteorological studies, scientific and technological experiments and commercial orders," the company’s press office said.

The trials of the test prototype are planned to be conducted before the end of 2019.

The project was earlier agreed with the Central Aerological Observatory. In the future, the company plans to get a license from Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos, the press office said.

"Considering that we are eventually going to create a super-light carrier rocket, we are planning to start a space license formalizing process in Roscosmos soon," the company said.

The company earlier announced it had completed the trials of a liquid-propellant rocket engine of its own design. Its serial production is expected to start this year.