Russia seeks deal with US, other countries on rules of game in cyberspace, says envoy

UFA, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to come to terms with the United States and other countries on developing single rules of the game in cyberspace, Russian Special Presidential Representative for International Information Security Cooperation Andrei Krutskikh said on Thursday.

The mankind, which is facing the challenge of cyber technologies, "is sitting in one boat for the first time as we have common vulnerabilities," Krutskikh told the tenth international meeting of high-level delegates overseeing security matters in Ufa. "We need to unite - Russia, the US, Latvia and other countries. We want to reach an agreement not only with the US but with everyone on single rules of the game."

According to the diplomat, no one is excluding the US from the negotiating process. "This is the most important player, and a lot depends on it," he stressed.

"The US has its domestic problems and we are not meddling it its domestic affairs," Krutskikh said. "But we need to solve the problems of the modern age, which are knocking on our door.".