Russian journalist detained in Cyprus returns home — media

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Rossiyskaya Gazeta correspondent Alexander Gasyuk, who was detained earlier by police in Cyprus, is returning home, the newspaper reported.

"We have been waiting for this moment. We stayed silent so as not to interfere with the process of our correspondent's return home. And now he is on an airplane flying back to his homeland. Now we can say thank you to everyone and, above all, we thank our diplomats and all those who helped for their prompt assistance," the newspaper says.

During the detention of the Russian journalist, the Cypriot police, in the presence of numerous witnesses, used restraints and brute physical force against him for no apparent reason.

Gasiuk was detained on October 5 in Nicosia. At the moment of detention, he was in a car near the house where he lives with his family. The journalist was subjected to force, as a result of which his arm was injured. Later the journalist was taken to the hospital.