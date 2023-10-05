Putin ends Valdai speech by saying ‘strengthening of multipolar world is inevitable’

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. The consolidation of the multipolar world is inevitable, President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I will end where I began. Given what I have said, the strengthening of the multipolar world is inevitable," he said, concluding his speech.

The president emphasized that the future world order would certainly be based on a yet-to-be created economic and financial system that should be more balanced in serving the interests of the vast majority of members of the international community. However, in his words, this is a very complicated process, "judging by how our opponents <...> are clinging to their privileges at all costs."

Putin noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping was promoting another project of future development titled One Belt, One Road. "We are doing the same, building the Eurasian Economic Union. Meanwhile, we are thinking about bringing it all together. And what if other BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries join the process? Listen, this is what joint work is all about," the president added.

"Of course, this is a difficult challenge that requires time but the understanding that it will benefit everyone will move the process further along," the Russian leader concluded.